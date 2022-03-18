 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Stringent conservation measures

  • 0

If the current administration thinks as Steve Running that time is ‘running-out’ to combat human-induced greenhouse gas emissions on a changing climate while at the same time desiring to react to pressure on the free world’s supply of oil, rather than ask OPEC, non-OPEC countries, and domestic oil producers in the U.S. to magically increase production, wouldn’t a proposal of stringent conservation measures, such as some of those proposed in the U.S. by President Nixon during the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo be a more appropriate narrative?

Will Carrigan,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana deserves better

Montana deserves better

Right now Montana is batting 0-2…Rosendale voted against aid to the Ukraine (only three U.S. Representatives did so) and now Daines tweeted a …

Best not to be 'that guy'

Best not to be 'that guy'

On March 5, Congress was shared a Zoom call with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy. For security purposes they were specifically asked not to make…

Democrats not good for Montana

Democrats not good for Montana

I just read the letter to the editor concerning how "upset" Montanans are about Governor Gianforte and Representative Rosendale. Let me assure…

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

Gianforte can merge his hobbies

The IR recently ran a story about how Governor Gianforte is an aspiring chef, with pictures showing him cooking in his kitchen here in Helena.…

Try harder to be #1

Try harder to be #1

Congratulations to the citizens and political leaders of Montana. Once again, we are #1. Montana was the only state in the nation to increase …

Stapleton's presidential bid

Stapleton's presidential bid

Interesting article by Tom Kuglin in the Helena IR about former S.O.S. Stapleton launching a musical "testing the waters" tour for a president…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News