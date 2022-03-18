If the current administration thinks as Steve Running that time is ‘running-out’ to combat human-induced greenhouse gas emissions on a changing climate while at the same time desiring to react to pressure on the free world’s supply of oil, rather than ask OPEC, non-OPEC countries, and domestic oil producers in the U.S. to magically increase production, wouldn’t a proposal of stringent conservation measures, such as some of those proposed in the U.S. by President Nixon during the 1973 Arab Oil Embargo be a more appropriate narrative?