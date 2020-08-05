Story unfair to county treasurer

I was sad to learn that Paulette DeHart, Lewis and Clark County Treasurer, will soon be resigning her office. I was also unhappy to read the IR's account of her resignation citing that she is named as a defendant in an action regarding ballot procedures which probably has nothing to do with her decision. The article also reports that the MVD is troubled with vehicle title delays and infers that Ms. DeHart is responsible for for that situation when in fact the reason for this problem is because our state attorney general who oversees the MVD has refused to offer any support by way of funding to expand the office to adequately serve the rising number of vehicle owners. Evidently he hasn't considered growth as the reason for added funding. The current MERLIN system is woefully inadequate to handle the ever-growing population.