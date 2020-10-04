 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Story on GOP duo exposes media bias
0 comments

Story on GOP duo exposes media bias

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

If the IR wants the public to respect reporting, the Sept. 27 front page article “GOP duo reshapes Montana politics" is a good place to start.

Although the article gave a review of both candidates, there was an obvious omission in the print. The reporter did not once detail any of the positive effects of either candidate. Unfortunately, according to this article neither person has anything to offer the world. Again, it is another attack on their personal fortunes. Rich guy bad, everyone else righteous, irregardless of the merits of how they gained their wealth.

Possibly, the reporter could open their mind that the wealth created, jobs and services to other businesses, is a good thing. But then they would have said something positive of the other team.

If you want the readers to see unbiased reporting, then the reporter should write unbiasedly.

Matt West

Townsend

0 comments
2
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Defund the police?
Letters

Defund the police?

The anger and frustration over instance after instance of police misconduct is understandable. But, do you really mean “defund the police”? Wh…

Examples of hypocrisy
Letters

Examples of hypocrisy

We've been hearing the word hypocrite many times the last few days, so I decided to look up what the meaning is in the Webster Dictionary. Hyp…

Please vote
Letters

Please vote

It’s simple. If you have any questions about voting, please call your county clerk and recorder’s office. The staff will give you correct info…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News