Story on GOP duo exposes media bias

If the IR wants the public to respect reporting, the Sept. 27 front page article “GOP duo reshapes Montana politics" is a good place to start.
Although the article gave a review of both candidates, there was an obvious omission in the print. The reporter did not once detail any of the positive effects of either candidate. Unfortunately, according to this article neither person has anything to offer the world. Again, it is another attack on their personal fortunes. Rich guy bad, everyone else righteous, irregardless of the merits of how they gained their wealth.
Possibly, the reporter could open their mind that the wealth created, jobs and services to other businesses, is a good thing. But then they would have said something positive of the other team.
If you want the readers to see unbiased reporting, then the reporter should write unbiasedly.
Matt West
Townsend
