Stop trying to change election process
Stop trying to change election process

Dear 2021 legislators, please, please stop submitting bills to change our election process. Our elections in Montana have run smoothly. We just completed a fair and free election process during which YOU were probably elected. What is the purpose of making voting a bit more difficult for citizens? Ask yourself, what are you doing? Please stop this nonsense. Certainly there are real problems that would benefit from your attentions during this session. There were no voting problems, so what is your point?

Sincerely,

Becky Piske

Helena

