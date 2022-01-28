 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop the wolf slaughter

Mr. Gianforte,

Have you noticed that almost every single day there are profound, heartfelt and passionate letters in this newspaper from highly qualified, educated professionals and organizations demanding that the wolf slaughter be stopped?

Yes that is right. You are not in the majority on this issue. Has your blood lust been satisfied yet?

I hope that you are reading these letters start to finish so that you can educate yourself on the magnificence and importance of the wolves before it is too late.

Gretchen Grayum

Helena 

