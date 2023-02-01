Stop the spread of eugenic policies in Montana by passing SB 210

Responding to guest column by James C. Nelson (IR Jan. 31) falsely claiming that assisted suicide is peaceful and it is free if abuse.

March 1 is Disability Day of mourning for those that have been killed by care givers and relatives.

Our Montana Supreme Court vacated the lower courts claim that assisted suicide is a constitutional right. Rightly so since no state or the federal court has ever made this claim.

Unfortunately, they could not help themselves from attempting to legislate from the bench by declaring that consent could be a defense if one is charged with assisting a suicide, which remains a homicide in Montana. This is in direct conflict with our public policy discouraging suicide.

This represents a carve out for the medical industrial complex that is unnecessary. It is well known that children, teenagers, adults and the medical industrial complex all need boundaries. My doctor, when asked about assisted suicide, said simply “In his entire career it only came up once and that was from a relative of the patient. It is unnecessary.”

We must put boundaries on the medical industrial complex to protect our individual rights from easy abuse. Abuse is publicly demonstrated by Colorado killing people with anorexia and by removing so called safeguards after legalizing euthanasia. We know less about private abuse because all of the Oregon type death acts prohibit investigations and require the death certificates to be falsified. The system creates the perfect crime. Don’t be fooled: What opponents call aid in dying is aiding someone to kill themselves.

Canada is moving to kill people that are homeless with no terminal condition. Apparently being deemed "not worthy of life" puts us all on the fast track to be eliminated. Sounds harsh? That is the foundation of the eugenic religion. Legalized assisted suicide is just one facet of eugenics.

Please “Do Pass” SB 210 and stop the spread of eugenic policies in Montana.

Bradley Williams, president of Montanans Against Assisted Suicide,

Hamilton