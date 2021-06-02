 Skip to main content
Stop the smear campaigns
Stop the smear campaigns

I have to say I was taken back when I read the nasty letter to the editor about Secretary Ryan Zinke. The suggestion that he is responsible for the conduct of people who have their pictures taken with him or are at the same events is an embarrassing stretch. This letter is part of a politically motivated smear campaign. We are all sick and tired of this kind of baseless rhetoric.

Ryan Zinke is the epitome of what makes America great. He is a man of integrity who has served his country with distinction as a U.S. Navy Seal, a state senator, a congressman and secretary of the interior under President Trump. Despite being viciously and falsely attacked for doing his job, Secretary Zinke did not yield to pressure and got things done for us all.

He has had his picture taken with thousands of people, and meets and listens to people at events of all types. As the record shows, the convicted Mr. Moore was a con artist who used pictures taken with high profile people at public places as a vehicle to criminally misrepresent and mislead others. The allegation that the honorable Ryan Zinke co-sponsored any event with Mr. Moore is untrue. Furthermore, the accusation that Mr. Zinke is in any way responsible for anyone getting taken advantage of by Mr. Moore is patently false.

I am thankful every day that men like Secretary Zinke continue to serve our country. Let’s be a better America and quit making false accusations for political gain.

Susan Lake

Ronan

