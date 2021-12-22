 Skip to main content
Stop the sadness

letter to editor

In 1918 my grandmother died of the Spanish flu. The COVID of the day. My mom was 5 when her mother passed. Mom grew up in the poverty of the Depression. She became a teacher but was always saddened by the loss of her mother. When I think about 800,000 people in this country who have died from COVID, I think of the sadness that leaves on their friends and family. It affects our whole society.

Get the vaccination. I cannot guarantee you will not get COVID. It will hopefully be a mild case and I do believe fewer people will die.

We owe this to everyone. Stop the sadness.

Dave Lewis

Helena

