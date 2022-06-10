 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop the carnage

I’m sure I’m not the only one who sobbed watching the pictures and stories of the children and teachers massacred in Texas. Here’s what I have to say to Mr. Cruz, Mr. Trump, and the rest of your GOP, you who only think of re-election: you must think Americans are stupid.

There are mental health issues around the globe and ‘good people with guns' did not save the victims in Uvalde, Texas.

The MAJORITY of Americans know what needs to be done. We want universal background checks, raise the age from 18 to at least 21 to purchase guns, and ban the sale of assault weapons. Semi-automatic rifles kill the most victims as quickly as possible — they are for the military, period. Do not hide behind the Second Amendment. Keep your hunting rifles, handguns, and ammo; just support common sense rules and stop the carnage.

Marlyn Atkins,

Clancy

