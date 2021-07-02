 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stop spraying insecticides
0 comments

Stop spraying insecticides

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Montana is about to spray insecticides on 2.6 million acres of Montana grasslands, threatening pollinating bees, organic farms, birds and wildlife.

And if you don't care about all of that, think about what it does to the human genes. Nerve diseases from insecticides like Parkinson's, ALS, neuropathy. Our family knows all too well the devastation to nerves caused by chemicals for insecticides sprayed in Michigan, which got into the water supplies, into our food, into Lake Michigan and others, causing generations of nerve disorders.

FWP is getting ready to poison Montana, and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines in on the board of FWP. U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale and Gov. Greg Gianforte stand to benefit, because insecticides are very profitable and they don't care about what it does to our health. Aerial spraying years ago was responsible for a lot of cancer and nerve diseases.

Call or write to Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. If this isn't stopped, we will witness another silent spring and the dying of our land.

Kate Gervais

Corvallis

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tester showed real leadership
Letters

Tester showed real leadership

In helping negotiate a bipartisan federal infrastructure proposal, Jon Tester has once again demonstrated why Montanans keep electing him to t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News