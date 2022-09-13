Stop Holland Lake Lodge expansion

Please comment on the FS site ( fs.usda.gov/project/?project=61746 ) about the proposed improvements and expansion on Holland Lake Lodge before Sept. 25. “POWDR” a huge ski resort company owns it now. See the details of the planned improvements! Construction of new structures/new constructed facilities would include:

5. The Mission Mountains Restaurant (3,000 square feet) would be constructed adjacent to the Old Lodge separated by a breezeway. The proposed Mission Mountains Restaurant would have indoor seating capacity for 100 guests. Outdoor seating would also be available for an additional 30 guests when the weather allows for it. The new kitchen will be designed to serve three times as many meals as the current kitchen.