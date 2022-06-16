 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stop hiding behind the U.S. Constitution

Open letter to Sen. Daines,

Nineteen children and their teachers were slaughtered in a Texas school classroom. A week earlier families out shopping were gunned down. Innocent Americans are slaughtered while the U.S. Senate does nothing.

Nothing about the deaths and fear stalking our country is inevitable. Nothing about bloody classrooms is ordained in the Constitution. The lethality and random frequency of massacres in classrooms and grocery stores results from the failure of the Senate to act.

The Second Amendment provides law-abiding citizens the right to ordinary firearms, such as my hunting rifles, shotguns and pistols.

It conveys no right to the brutally-lethal military style weapons used time and again to massacre innocent civilians. Nothing in the Second Amendment prevents background checks, cooling periods or red-flagging violent individuals.

There is no right for teenagers to obtain lethal weapons capable of firing 100 bullets in minutes, slaughtering children in their classroom. Your failure to act enables these bloody nightmares.

Continuing to vote to block necessary safety restrictions on lethal weapons is effectively arming mass murders.

As a lifelong gun owner, hunter and father I ask you to stop hiding slaughter behind the U.S. Constitution. Show some courage, senator. Act.

John Gatchell,

Helena

