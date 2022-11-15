Stop giving Trump the spotlight

Like the millions of other political junkies that get their fix around election time, I found myself listening to the talking heads on MSNBC, CNN and FOX news. One of them said pontifically that Trump had a "bad night" all around America during the election.

It stopped me in my tracks. It's not Trump's country. He lost. He has no political power. He is relegated to acting like a poorly raised school kid who uses moronic nicknames like DeSanctimonious to insult his own colleagues. He is Faluknerian — full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.

How do you make a malignant narcissist self-destruct? Ignore him. Write him off, stop making him the focus of attention. He will suffocate from the lack of oxygen we continue to supply him unless we remove the nasal cannula.

We can wake up from the national nightmare he created and know that we have the power to return sanity, civility, productive discourse and more to ourselves, each other and the body politic.

If we don't continue to give the Trumps the bully pulpit, they will self-immolate. I'd be happy to give him/them a mirror they can look into for eternity.

Randy Dix,

Helena