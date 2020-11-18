Stop electing people like Daines

In response to the Nov. 15 IR news story on Sen. Daines’ obdurate belief that the presidential election is still not settled, in spite of the information – buried in the story – that all experts and all election officials, Democrats and Republicans, report absolutely no fraud, and many even declare 2020 the cleanest and smoothest election in many years, in spite of the obstacles, let me say this:

Our junior senator has placed himself in the category of the lowest common denominator of the Trump cult. We Montanans like our senators to be like John Wayne, rather than Mr. Bean or Mr. Magoo (or, should we ever be so lucky, like Wonder Woman rather than Shrinking Violet). But Daines persists in being the eternal back-bencher with no profile of his own, merely doing as instructed by Trump via McConnell, as this instance so comically illustrates.

If Montana continues to elect people like this, how can we hope to reclaim our once proud reputation among the states?

Lawrence K. Pettit

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0