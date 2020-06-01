Stop COVID-19 at the Montana border
6 comments

Stop COVID-19 at the Montana border

  • 6
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

To old cold warriors, like Conrad Evarts, human lives are cheap, apparently including those of his Montana neighbors. Luckily most Montanans don’t agree with him.

Gov. Bullock has done a terrific job preventing community spread of the coronavirus in Montana. But he should do more, now that the summer vacation throngs will be coming into the state. Most of our next spikes will come from infected visitors coming into the state by vehicle. Gov. Bullock should expand his directives to give free COVID-19 surveillance tests to any nonresident visitor who wants to enter the state by vehicle.

As Montanans, we’ve done our job to stop community spread through tremendous sacrifice, much of it before the governor's directives went into effect. And we’ll continue to be responsible to and for each other. Now we need to keep COVID-19 out of Montana.

If you agree, sign the petition at tiny.cc/wherethereisnovirus today. Stopping COVID-19 at the border starting June 1 is the next best way to give parents, teachers, support staff, and above all children confidence that going to school will be safe for everyone this fall.

Marshall Mayer

Helena

6 comments
2
1
0
0
3

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Not a fan of new fountain
Letters

Not a fan of new fountain

Hill Park looks sad without its water fountain. It’s been gone for several years, a political uprising over its Confederate roots. But to repl…

Thanks to Gov. Bullock
Letters

Thanks to Gov. Bullock

Thank you Gov. Bullock for all you have done to lead Montana through this pandemic. You have shown care for our health with your initial decis…

Gov. Bullock is a leader
Letters

Gov. Bullock is a leader

Three cheers for Gov. Bullock! Because of his forward-looking and science-based approach, Montana is safe to open up and has one of the nation…

A 'no' vote for Scott Sales
Letters

A 'no' vote for Scott Sales

As I was going through my primary ballot and preparing to cast my votes, there is one name I recalled from the past that certainly will not ge…

Daines supports veterans
Letters

Daines supports veterans

I am the grandson of World War II veteran, the son of a retired 32 years Army veteran, and a retired 28-year Army Veteran myself. I highly rec…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News