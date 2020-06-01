Stop COVID-19 at the Montana border

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To old cold warriors, like Conrad Evarts, human lives are cheap, apparently including those of his Montana neighbors. Luckily most Montanans don’t agree with him.

Gov. Bullock has done a terrific job preventing community spread of the coronavirus in Montana. But he should do more, now that the summer vacation throngs will be coming into the state. Most of our next spikes will come from infected visitors coming into the state by vehicle. Gov. Bullock should expand his directives to give free COVID-19 surveillance tests to any nonresident visitor who wants to enter the state by vehicle.

As Montanans, we’ve done our job to stop community spread through tremendous sacrifice, much of it before the governor's directives went into effect. And we’ll continue to be responsible to and for each other. Now we need to keep COVID-19 out of Montana.

If you agree, sign the petition at tiny.cc/wherethereisnovirus today. Stopping COVID-19 at the border starting June 1 is the next best way to give parents, teachers, support staff, and above all children confidence that going to school will be safe for everyone this fall.

Marshall Mayer

Helena

