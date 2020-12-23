Stop believing the lies about election fraud

FLASH-Newsmax and Fox News have issued statements debunking voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

For over a month now your right wing news outlets have been perpetrating the lie from Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and others that there was widespread election fraud that stole the reelection of Donald Trump, that the election was rigged. And now under threat of litigation they have retracted those stories saying, “there is no evidence” to support them.

All the while ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC, The Independent Record, AP, Wall Street Journal, NY Times, and many other mainstream, independent news outlets were reporting these claims were false. There is NO evidence supporting those claims. The court system found at least 50 lawsuits were unsupported, without evidence. Yet Tim Fox, Greg Gianforte and 106 Republican House members supported a baseless lawsuit out of Texas challenging the election results based on these claims.

So if it’s not clear to you yet, allow me to speak plainly. You have been lied to. The right wing media machine has spread and some even continue to spread the lies that the election was fraudulent. That’s a LIE. STOP believing it and stop believing those who perpetrate and support the liars!

And doesn’t it beg the question: what else have they lied to you about?