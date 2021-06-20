 Skip to main content
Stone-Manning advice was key
Stone-Manning advice was key

Little known fact about Tracy Stone Manning, the nominee for director of the Bureau of Land Management: In the 1980s through the 1990s, Missoula was known as the noxious weed capital of Montana. The county weed district was withdrawn and discouraged by a lack of public support and budget for weed management.

I was one of the founding directors of a nonprofit called Citizens for a Weed Free Future that incorporated in 1999 to turn that around. We developed a mil levy proposal that would triple the county weed management budget and show public support for weed management. Everyone said it could not be done, but we forged forward.

When Tracy heard about it she said to count her in and offered her help. Throughout the campaign she provided critical advice on how to explain the mil levy to the public. To everyone’s surprise it was passed by voters in June 2000. Today Missoula County a comprehensive and effective weed management program. I doubt that we could have passed it without her helpful advice.

Any rancher, logger, farmer, city or rural dweller, and especially politician, who supports weed management should also support Tracy as director of the BLM.

Andy Kulla

Secretary, Citizens for a Weed Free Future

Florence

