Still standing with Dr. Weiner

I have been cancer-free since 2018. I remain steadfastly in support of Dr. Tom Weiner, despite allegations of wrongdoing attributed to him by St. Peter's Health. Dr. Weiner treated thousands of members of the Helena community and beyond during nearly 25 years of dedicated service to St Pete’s. I have yet to see any public denunciation by a single former patient. While I have the utmost respect and admiration for the hardworking doctors and nurses at St Pete’s, I have nothing but disdain for those responsible for cruelly and without notice denying Dr. Weiner’s former patients access to his trusted care. On St Pete's home page: "Our patients are family and friends ..." This is not how family and friends treat one another. How does this further St. Pete's vision "to be the gold standard of health care in Montana by 2025?"