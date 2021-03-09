 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Still standing with Dr. Weiner
0 comments

Still standing with Dr. Weiner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

I have been cancer-free since 2018. I remain steadfastly in support of Dr. Tom Weiner, despite allegations of wrongdoing attributed to him by St. Peter's Health. Dr. Weiner treated thousands of members of the Helena community and beyond during nearly 25 years of dedicated service to St Pete’s. I have yet to see any public denunciation by a single former patient. While I have the utmost respect and admiration for the hardworking doctors and nurses at St Pete’s, I have nothing but disdain for those responsible for cruelly and without notice denying Dr. Weiner’s former patients access to his trusted care. On St Pete's home page: "Our patients are family and friends ..." This is not how family and friends treat one another. How does this further St. Pete's vision "to be the gold standard of health care in Montana by 2025?"

Shannon Heath

Helena

0 comments
2
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A comfortable governor
Letters

A comfortable governor

I see that Gov. Gianforte supports outlawing physician-assisted suicide. He worries that keeping it legal would send the wrong message.

Informed voting matters
Letters

Informed voting matters

Recently Steve Daines has been criticized for the way he voted on the impeachment. It would be better to look at the way we voted. If you trul…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News