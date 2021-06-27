 Skip to main content
Stewardship act needs public support
Stewardship act needs public support

Montana is synonymous with the great outdoors.

Residents and visitors alike enjoy the state’s natural beauty and opportunities for outdoor recreation. Although different groups have competing visions on how to best use our public lands, all Montanans agree that our public lands are a fundamental part of our culture and heritage. That’s why the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which permanently protects the headwaters of the Blackfoot River, is essential for Montana.

The BCSA adds nearly 80,000 acres to the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat and Mission Mountains Wilderness Areas, permanently conserving these iconic landscapes. It protects Montana’s world-famous fishing and hunting by preserving essential trout and game habitats. It also opens up recreation areas for snowmobiling and mountain biking, allowing Montanans to enjoy the great outdoors. Finally, the BCSA champions a sustainable timber economy.

The BCSA unites hunters, fishers, loggers, recreators, and conservationists behind a bill that truly benefits all Montanans. Not only does it preserve our natural heritage, but it also benefits tourism, the state’s second largest industry. The BCSA is supported by 75% of all Montanans and over 160 businesses and organizations from across the state. Join me and Sen. Jon Tester in urging our federal legislators to pass the BCSA.

Natalie Mahoney

Bozeman

