Steve Allen supports law enforcement

Our police and first responders are essential to a civil society. As we all know, police have a hard job, responding to all sorts of reports, and sometimes it even costs them their life. I support our police and it's frustrating to see so many people running for office everywhere who don't feel the same way. We are still a nation of law and order, and this carries all the way down to a local level. I know that Steve Allen is supportive of our men and women in blue, and feels the same way I do. That's one reason I'm voting for him in the upcoming city elections. I can't stand this disturbing and disrespectful "Defund the Police" trend we're seeing in communities across the country right now. How would you feel about calling a "case worker" hotline in an emergency situation? Get real! I call the police and they promptly respond, no matter what it is. Will people just naturally be nice to each other, keep their hands to themselves and not take what doesn't belong to them, while we keep making HPD smaller and smaller? I sincerely doubt it. Vote for Steve Allen, Helena City Commission Candidate.