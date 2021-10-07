 Skip to main content
Steve Allen has what Helena needs
Steve Allen has what Helena needs

I’m writing to you today to support Steve Allen for Helena City Commission. I know Steve, and he’s exactly the kind of common sense, level-headed influence who will benefit Helena city leadership.

Steve is the kind of man who will just put his nose to the grindstone and do the work. He’s not about issuing press releases. He’s not focused on grandstanding. He just understands that Helena city government has a job to do, and wants to do that job.

In the past, Helena’s City Commission has been quick to make proclamations on trendy national issues. I’m more interested in whether the streets get plowed. Our sewer systems and infrastructure should be a higher priority than playing politics. Steve Allen understands that.

I hope my friends and neighbors will vote for Steve Allen in November. He stands for common sense, transparency and practical leadership. That’s exactly what we need in our community.

Sincerely,

Bowen Greenwood

East Helena

