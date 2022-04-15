 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

To the people of Helena and the surrounding areas. After almost 41 years practicing medicine, it has come time to retire. I came to Helena the summer of 1981. It seems like yesterday.

I joined the medical staff at St. Peter’s and served on several committees. I served on the Helena District 1 school board, The United Way Board of Directors, The Lewis & Clark branch of the American Cancer Society and others. On a national level I have served on a number of positions in Medicine.

Most importantly, I have served you the people of Helena. I could not have found a better place to raise my children, who, by the way, all work and live in the area. I would like to thank you each personally for the confidence you placed in me, I am honored to have been your doctor. I would also like to thank all the Practitioners, referring Physicians, staff and past and present employees who worked with me at Associated Dermatology.

Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D.,

Helena

