Stephen D. Behlmer, M.D. retiring

To the people of Helena and the surrounding areas. After almost 41 years practicing medicine, it has come time to retire. I came to Helena the summer of 1981. It seems like yesterday.

I joined the medical staff at St. Peter’s and served on several committees. I served on the Helena District 1 school board, The United Way Board of Directors, The Lewis & Clark branch of the American Cancer Society and others. On a national level I have served on a number of positions in Medicine.

Most importantly, I have served you the people of Helena. I could not have found a better place to raise my children, who, by the way, all work and live in the area. I would like to thank you each personally for the confidence you placed in me, I am honored to have been your doctor. I would also like to thank all the Practitioners, referring Physicians, staff and past and present employees who worked with me at Associated Dermatology.