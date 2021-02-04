Stay vigilant to slow the spread

To help vaccines be effective we must not allow virus spread while only some have been vaccinated. Viruses mutate at rapid speeds because their rate of reproduction is conducive to mutation. As we begin to administer vaccinations across the world, COVID-19 continues to mutate. Unfortunately, this means that those mutations of the virus that could supersede vaccination could become more prevalent.

The speed of vaccination matters. Israel has proven that if we vaccinate enough of our population without spread, vaccination can be effective. The UK has proven that vaccinating without stopping spread will only cause more mutations. We can only speed up the supply and administration of the vaccine so much.

We are all tired. But now, in fact, slowing the spread is more important and beneficial than ever. To ensure that we can end the tyranny of the COVID-19 virus we must continue to mitigate and stop its spread. All of us, vaccinated or not, must continue to stay home and social distance. Even though normal is on the horizon, we must continue to take precautions and halt the spread of COVID-19 to protect ourselves from dangerous mutations that could prolong its tyranny for years to come.

Jonathan DeWald

Helena

