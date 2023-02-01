State Legislature, let's itemize priorities

Wow, look at that budget surplus...

What? 2.5 billion dollars? Why is that? Oh, it's because of a unique set of circumstances that will likely never happen again. I am not against anything that is proposed, but why don't we take a bit of time to tuckpoint the foundation of our financial house.

I know I came into a bit of money a few years ago and I got windows, gutters and literally tuckpointed my foundation and rebuilt a brick chimney.

Oh yes, I could have wasted it, but sat down and itemized my priorities and took care of them FIRST.

So, Legislature, make sure the roads are good, the state employee pensions are fully funded, housing is in place for everyone and that the veteran's home is sound staffing and structural wise etc.

Look strategically how you can leverage the MOST federal funding to add to the tuckpointing and do it strategically. My work on my own home has stood me well into the future, saving me money, preventing further damage to my home and making my life easier into the future.

Don't be stupid is all I'm saying.

Then give me some back.

Karl Milhon,

Clancy