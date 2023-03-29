While the new State Fund ads are humorous, at first glance, you would think it’s an ad for OSHA.

Has State Fund changed its role?

Let’s get real. All workplace accidents aren’t caused by lamebrained employees doing idiotic things. But, State Fund portrays them as such; like they’re just asking for an accident to happen.

State Fund is also giving the public and employers the impression that any workplace accident is the fault of the employee.

I was hoping the new CEO wouldn't leave injured employees out in the cold and naked. However, it’s not looking that way. Most employers value their employees and pay high premiums to ensure their employees will get quality care. Injured employees should be treated with respect, not portrayed as idiots.

Former State Fund CEOs had case managers make it tough on injured workers. They were paid bonuses for saving State Fund money, so many physicians and surgeons used by State Fund weren’t used by anyone else. Case managers treated injured workers like frauds.

Some of State Fund’s practices actually forced injured workers like myself out of the workforce permanently.

As for myself, a simple back surgery in 1997 by a competent surgeon would have allowed me to return to work and live the rest of my life.

Instead, an incompetent surgeon botched a simple back surgery which led to another back surgery, which then led to an infection, which then led to a stroke, then left me with a permanent disability. Thus I was never to return to work, which ruined my career and personal life. All at the age of 44.

Was this because I didn't focus on workplace safety?

Hardly, it was because State Fund didn't allow me to receive decent treatment in a timely manner. Now, they have cut off all biweekly benefits and expect me to live on what Social Security I accumulated by the age of 44. Is that fair? At least I collected and kept all my records. Now all I can do Is go to Work Comp court which is a long process, but I look forward to it.

The bottom line is this: EMPLOYERS: This ad campaign by State Fund is designed to make you believe all accidents are caused by stupid workers looking to make a fast buck. In fact, there are very few fraud cases.

EMPLOYEES: Always collected your medical records; pay attention to what your case manager tells you. Don't allow yourself to be treated like it's your fault if it isn't, and demand decent care.

Michelle O’Bill Fisher,

Ramsay