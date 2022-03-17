 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stapleton's presidential bid

Interesting article by Tom Kuglin in the Helena IR about former S.O.S. Stapleton launching a musical "testing the waters" tour for a presidential bid. Apparently a T.T.W. Committee is an official designation by the Federal Elections Commission, which permits one to travel, make phone calls, do polling, but no campaigning.

However, his website does encourage apparel sales, complete with a "donate" button, appearing very "campaign-like" to me.

I could be wrong, but it sounds like it's a way to fund a bus for "gigs" with his backup band, "the pretty pirates"! It is unclear if the pretty pirates also makeup his T.T.W. Committee.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena

