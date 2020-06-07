Standing in solidarity with the black community

The League of Women Voters grieves the murders of George Floyd and the countless other black lives that have been tragically taken at the hands of rogue law enforcement officers who are rarely held fully accountable for their actions. We also mourn those who have lost their lives as a result of America’s culture of anti-blackness. The myth of white supremacy in our country must be dismantled if we are ever to become the nation we pledge to be -- indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.