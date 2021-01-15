 Skip to main content
Stand up and state the truth
Stand up and state the truth

It's no surprise to anyone when it is stated that our nation is deeply divided and in urgent need of a unifying ideal. The process must start with a declaration that the 2020 election was free and fair.

Sixty lawsuits were filed by the president and his supporters alleging widespread voter fraud. They were dismissed because of lack of evidence by judges of broadly differing ideologies. Shouting louder about fraud and claiming victory without supporting evidence does not make it true and, as we saw on Jan. 6, can lead to violence.

It is time for our leaders, Republicans particularly, to stand up and say unequivocally, “The election of Nov. 3, 2020 was conducted in a free and fair manner. The results reflect the voice of the people.” It is only through such a declaration that desperately needed national healing can begin. Let us hope and pray that all our leaders have the courage to stand up and state the truth. Our future as the United States of America depends on it.

Connie Gates

Helena

