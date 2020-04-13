St. Peter's Health Emergency Services is ready
St. Peter's Health Emergency Services is ready

  • 1

We live in a world that few of us expected just a few months ago. The international COVID-19 pandemic has placed a new level of stress over every aspect of our lives. The nation and state await daily statistical reports of cases and deaths. We hope for any glimmer of light at the end of this long tunnel.

The staff of St. Peter’s Health Emergency Services want to extend our gratitude to the people in our region for their support. We are hopeful that our country’s commitment to social distancing strategy is paying off in terms of total COVID-19 cases and lives spared. The people of Montana and the capital region have been integral to this containment. In this season, we truly appreciate the personal and societal sacrifice made in the pursuit of “loving thy neighbor.”

We also wish to reassure the public that we are prepared to deal with any surge in patients and case acuity while protecting the weakest among us. While it can be concerning to seek treatment for emergency conditions during these times, we wish to reassure the community that we have strategized and organized patient care and flow around minimizing potential infectious exposures. Concerns over COVID-19 exposure should never keep patients from seeking emergency care in a timely manner. Emergencies remain emergencies, especially during a pandemic. If you believe you have a life or limb-threatening emergency, St. Peter’s Health Emergency Services remains prepared to care for you and your loved ones.

Stay healthy!

Andrew Michel, MD, FACEP

Chair, St. Peter's Health Emergency Services

Concerned about COVID-19?

