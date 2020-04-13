St. Peter's Health Emergency Services is ready

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

We live in a world that few of us expected just a few months ago. The international COVID-19 pandemic has placed a new level of stress over every aspect of our lives. The nation and state await daily statistical reports of cases and deaths. We hope for any glimmer of light at the end of this long tunnel.

The staff of St. Peter’s Health Emergency Services want to extend our gratitude to the people in our region for their support. We are hopeful that our country’s commitment to social distancing strategy is paying off in terms of total COVID-19 cases and lives spared. The people of Montana and the capital region have been integral to this containment. In this season, we truly appreciate the personal and societal sacrifice made in the pursuit of “loving thy neighbor.”