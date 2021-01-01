St. Peter's double standard

An open letter to Wade Johnson, CEO of St. Peter’s Health, referencing the Independent Record’s front page article, Dec. 26, 2020, “On the front lines: An inside look at St. Peter’s Health’s battle against COVID-19.”

Recently, a family member had a surgical procedure at St. Peter’s. I was hoping I could be in the recovery room, but was not allowed in the hospital. I was told I would have to either wait in my car or go home and wait for a call when the procedure was completed. I was even willing to be COVID tested, but to no avail.

Last month a close friend and former patient of Dr. Weiner was dying of cancer. His son was not allowed to be with him inside St. Peter’s. The entire family experienced trauma and devastation.

The IR photographer was allowed access inside the hospital to take pictures of individual patients over a span of several weeks. How can that be when patient families are not allowed this same access? It appears that the 12/26 and 12/28 front page articles touting the hospital are feeble attempts to portray St. Peter’s in a positive light, especially after the Dr. Weiner controversy. We very much appreciate the health care workers at St. Peter’s who put their lives on the line taking care of the public. However, I do not believe they are the ones who set this double standard. Shame on the administration.