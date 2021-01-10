St. Peter's board members should speak up for patients

Mick Robinson and Mary Caferro are both on the SPH Medical Group Operating Board and the SPH Board of Directors. Their title is "Community Director." What does that mean? Are they community advocates?

We have been in an emotional turmoil since October 2019. We have written to the board. Why aren't the "Community Directors" speaking to the harmed public, whom they are supposed to represent to the board? There has been a regional outcry. Have the "Community Directors" heard our voices?

We have expressed our anguish. SPH is a community, nonprofit entity. However, Mick Robinson and Mary Caferro do not listen. They do not seem to have compassion for the community/regional patients who have blood disorders (they need a hematologist). Nor cancer patients (they need an oncologist). Why not, Mick? Mary? Dr. Weiner was both, why didn't you object to his firing?

As board members of both boards your "title" makes you accountable to this community. Speak up for patients. That is your job on the board(s).

Helena Lee

East Helena

