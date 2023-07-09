Spread the tax burden

Did you get your brand-new tax assessment?

Were you shocked? Did it make you angry? Are you scrambling to figure out how you can stay in your home in the face of this latest bombshell? Are you thinking of selling but don’t know where to move?

Does millionaire Gov. Greg Gianforte care? Does the Republican supermajority care? No, they are myopically focused on their far-right retrograde agenda that includes the wholesale slaughter of wolves and anything else that they can trap and kill.

Montana has become the playground of the wealthy paid for by the middle class. What can "we the people" do? First off, each of us needs to post our NEW Tax Assessment where you can see it every day so when election day rolls around, we remember what the governor and the supermajority did to us and vote them out of office.

Next "we" need to pass a substantial surtax on out-of-staters' vacation homes.

Third, we need to close the loophole that allows out-of-staters to license their toys and vehicles here. After the pandemic, 12.5 million visitors spent over $5 billion here. The average state sales tax in the US is 6%. Potential gains to Montana would be $300 million.

Lastly, we need to spread the tax burden by passing a selectively targeted sales tax so visitors to Montana will have to pay to play.

To do nothing is to simply accept that you will be eventually taxed out of your home.

Richard Brown,

Bozeman