'Spell' bound by performance
'Spell' bound by performance

Grandstreet's performance of "Godspell" is fantastic!

The show is updated for today's culture. And there are so many funny lines,

I wonder who was the genius behind it all. Sitting in hill park to watch the show is a joy. There are just a few performances left. Don't miss it.

Ellen Feaver

Helena

