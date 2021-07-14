'Spell' bound by performance

Related to this story
Most Popular
I’ve seen it all now. Matt Rosendale’s whining opinion piece from July 6 falls lockstep with the Trumpian slogan of doubling down on stupidity.
I am lucky enough to live outside of Ovando.
I did not care for Matt Rosendale’s guest view in the paper.
Once upon a time, when the world and I were younger, I was passing through Helena on my way to a summer job in Glacier. I had a couple of week…
A few days ago George Ochenski started a conversation with an opinion piece in the Helena IR titled, “Montana is melting due to fossil-fuel ad…
In its 2013 decision in Shelby County v. Holder and in its July 1, 2021 decision in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the U.S. Suprem…
My goodness gracious, Rep. Rosendale has his knickers in a knot; obviously, still in campaign mode.
Sometimes juxtaposition is too significant to go without comment. For example, on the July 6 editorial page of the IR two articles are display…
I wonder if folks remember the old shell game, that game with three cups upside down and a pea under one.
Matt Rosendale sees danger lurking when patriotic and progressive people speak truth about current events and history.