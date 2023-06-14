My cardiologist, Dr. Paustian, announced his retirement recently. I suppose all good things come to an end. He has been a godsend. Accessible, always honest and brilliant in his handling of a headstrong patient!

So I reached out to another group and was told that their cardiologists no longer see patients except in the cath lab. I would be relegated to a midlevel provider such as a PA or NP. No disrespect intended, but losing direct access to my physician, not being able to ask serious questions and get immediate responses is not my idea of good medicine. My heart (and yours) is entitled to the best of care.

I fear that specialists are being increasingly perceived as profit centers to maximize revenues for institutional employers. In the process, another level of provider now insulates physicians from their most important task — direct communication with their patients. For me, there is no substitute for looking my doc in the eye and getting the most intelligent reaction to my questions, getting a cogent treatment plan articulated and knowing I am talking to the ultimate authority.

Dr. Paustian, I will miss you in more ways than I can express. Thank you.

Randy Dix,

Helena