Hunting is not what it used to be. I don't refer to the "good old days." I refer to five or 10 years ago. Most readers know that we have seen "harboring" of big game animals on private land, a problem in some places. Most people and animals understand that landowner complaints about big game animals, especially elk, lead to liberal harvest, mainly cows on public land. They also understand that there are fewer hunters and fewer predators and better feed on private land. We in Helena are supremely lucky to live between two wildlife management units -- Area 380, the Elkhorns, and area 215, which contains the upper Little Blackfoot and Spotted Dog areas. Little specific management effort is now being applied to the benefit of any particular wildlife species on public land in either area.
We hear from agency professionals, landowners and on the pages of this newspaper that we have a law that guarantees that landowner input is the key element in management decisions regarding hunting and therefore numbers of big game animals on public land. Inquiry to the office of John Vore, game management bureau chief for FWP, leads to a law that anyone can Google: MCA 87-1-323. It states in part: "The department shall consider (emphasis added) the specific concerns of private landowners when determining sustainable numbers pursuant to this section." We all know that the North American model of wildlife management makes U.S. wildlife a public trust, that public land management is influenced by public opinion, and that all of the relevant agencies MUST CONSIDER many points of view, not just one. I also found that of 42 comments to Fish and Wildlife Commission regarding elk seasons, only two came from Helena and they addressed other areas. We must make ourselves heard.
Considering the above, I am hoping that others will appeal to Fish, Wildlife & Parks. Google "mt fwp," click on Hunting, at the bottom is Opportunity for Public Comment 2020/2021 Hunting seasons. Click on that and go to three. Comment on 2020/2021 Hunting Seasons. If that doesn't seem to work, call Shawna Pieske, commission secretary, at (406) 444 7826, or e-mail her Shawna.Pieske@mt.gov.
Jim Crichton
Helena
