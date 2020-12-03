Speak out against Trump's statements and behavior

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States." That is the Oath of Office that every president takes when they become president. Now we have this:

• President Donald Trump refusal to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 election and ensuring a peaceful transition.

• Trump has repeated his false claim that mail-in ballots are inherently "rigged" and said that he is "not a good loser."

• "I have to see, look, I have to see, I'm not just going to say yes, I'm not going to say no, and I didn't last time either," Trump has said.

My question is – Why aren’t you as citizens of the U.S. and editors of the press standing up against this outrageous attack on the Constitution and fair and free elections? You should be outraged about these statements and this behavior. When will you speak up? Or are you as complicit in this as Daines, McConnell and other Republican toadies? Well, we're waiting!

Jim Smith

Helena

