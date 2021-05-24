 Skip to main content
Softball tournament a big success
date 2021-05-24

A big shout out to Tim McMahon and the Helena School District for changing the dates on the Divisional Softball Tournament to avoid the snow! Thank you to all the workers, volunteers and umpires for making it work. Congratulations to CHS and HHS for qualifying for State!

Nancy Emmert

Helena

