I am a proud token male on the 2020 Women’s March Planning Committee because I believe we desperately need more women in leadership positions at this point in our history.
The mid-20th century Swiss psychiatrist and psychoanalyst who founded analytical psychology, C.G. Jung, taught that the mentally healthy human has a balance of the male and female built-in instincts. A healthy society needs the same. From its founding our society has lacked that balance. The aggressive, power addicted dominating male characteristics have consistently overwhelmed the intuitive, caring compassionate feminine characteristics needed for a healthy society.
Commemorating the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, marchers will gather at Memorial Park at noon on Saturday, Jan. 18. All are welcome. We are encouraging women of all parties and persuasions to get active, take leadership roles, get involved. Hope to see you there.
Galen McKibben
Helena
