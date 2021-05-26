 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Social justice groups show hypocrisy on SRO issue
1 comment

Social justice groups show hypocrisy on SRO issue

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Social justice groups are strong-arming our community in the SRO Working Group.

Claiming there is "no interest in discussing alternatives," when they are the ones who walked away before the discussion even started, is hypocrisy.

The ACLU and MTREP are only interested in dominating the conversation to coerce Helena into getting rid of SROs. They tried to intimidate the city manager with the race card by threatening “to lose the voice of the only three Black women on the committee” if she doesn’t comply with their demands.

As a Latino, I find the ACLU letter to be offensive and bigoted. Only supremacists deal in absolutes. If they hadn't missed the last meeting, they would have had an equal opportunity to voice their grievances but instead threw an undignified temper tantrum.

It is evident they care more about the misconceived notion of “equity” rather than the community as a whole. They are prejudiced while claiming to be victims.

They left because they are the ones with no interest in discussing anything that counters their point of view. They do NOT care about us, or our children, who will be impacted the most by whatever the outcome.

Dennison Rivera

SRO Committee Member

Helena

1 comment
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Montana is becoming unwelcoming
Letters

Montana is becoming unwelcoming

Montana is becoming a scary and unwelcoming place. The Turning Point event was full of white nationalist people bent on violence and removing …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News