Social justice groups show hypocrisy on SRO issue

Social justice groups are strong-arming our community in the SRO Working Group.

Claiming there is "no interest in discussing alternatives," when they are the ones who walked away before the discussion even started, is hypocrisy.

The ACLU and MTREP are only interested in dominating the conversation to coerce Helena into getting rid of SROs. They tried to intimidate the city manager with the race card by threatening “to lose the voice of the only three Black women on the committee” if she doesn’t comply with their demands.

As a Latino, I find the ACLU letter to be offensive and bigoted. Only supremacists deal in absolutes. If they hadn't missed the last meeting, they would have had an equal opportunity to voice their grievances but instead threw an undignified temper tantrum.

It is evident they care more about the misconceived notion of “equity” rather than the community as a whole. They are prejudiced while claiming to be victims.

They left because they are the ones with no interest in discussing anything that counters their point of view. They do NOT care about us, or our children, who will be impacted the most by whatever the outcome.

Dennison Rivera