{{featured_button_text}}
GUEST VIEW icon

I can vividly remember my mom screaming into my room telling me to wake up at 6:30 am to get to school. In fact, she will do it tomorrow morning too. She once had to pour cold water on my brother so he would start getting ready for school. Not to hate on my mom or anything, but she is stealing our dreams and taking away the job of our bodies’ natural alarm clocks. A vital role in physical and mental health is sleep. Mayo Clinic advises eight to 10 hours of sleep for teens, and as a teenager myself, I can safely say that I’m not even getting seven hours of sleep on a school night. A study conducted by the National Sleep Foundation found that only 15% of teens reported sleeping 8.5 hours on school nights. This leaves 85% of teenage students who aren’t gaining the needed amount of sleep to function properly in the day.

At 7:30 in the morning, when I’m in my first class, I feel and look like the living dead. I’m moody, irritable, and I can’t think straight. The only thing I can think about is sleeping in my cozy bed. The National Sleep Foundation describes the consequences of lack of sleep as “[a limited] ability to learn, concentrate, and solve problems... more prone to pimples... leads to aggressive or inappropriate behavior... causes you to eat too much or eat unhealthy foods.” Essentially, sleep deprivation is the root of many problems the modern teen faces.

For these reasons, school start times should be delayed. Not only is the correct amount of sleep important for our health, it is also an easier schedule for a student-athlete. One could wake up in the morning at about 8 a.m. to go to practice, then go to school. Their mind would be awake and their ability to learn would be functioning properly by the time school starts. Once school is over, athletes could go home and do their load of homework right away instead of having to practice first. This would lighten the stress homework gives to students. Oxford Learning Center states that, “Homework can affect both students’ physical and mental health. According to a study by Stanford University, 56 percent of students considered homework a primary source of stress.” Stress doesn’t need to be added to the life of a busy and angsty teenager; however, it would be ideal to have this burden lifted.

If school started later, then students would do their homework and go to bed at a normal time; if they weren’t finished, they could wake up in the morning at an “earlier” time and complete their last bit of homework. There is no good reason not to push back the start time of school, so why not make it easier and more productive for students?

Brooke Ark

Helena

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments