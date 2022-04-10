 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siobhan Hatthorn is an informed effective board member

I would like to encourage Helena School District voters to support Siobhan  Hathhorn in this school board election. Siobhan, a current board member, will continue to commit the time and energy needed to be an informed and effective board member.

As a retired teacher, administrator, and parent of two successful home-grown Helena daughters, Siobhan understands our educational environment. The board sets the tone for the entire school system, and Siobhan will work tirelessly to make sure that the tone stays positive. She understands and acknowledges our current successes, challenges, and opportunities. She will continue to model collaboration and respect to all stakeholders.

Siobhan will ask the tough questions listen to the views of others. She will share and defend her views, and once a decision is made, she will move forward in a positive and caring manner.

Siobhan knows that her success is directly linked to the success of the board and she will work hard to develop a successful team. Her ability to work with all stakeholders is appreciated and so important in this process.

I encourage everyone to vote Siobhan Hathhorn for Helena School Board. Her intelligent, thoughtful approach to problem solving is critical to the board's success!

Susan Sweeney,

Philipsburg

