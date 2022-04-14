 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siobhan Hatthorn a proven effective leader

I feel Siobhan Hatthorn is the strongest candidate to vote for in the upcoming school board election. In this time of great change, we need leaders who have a deep understanding of successful educational structure and philosophies. Siobhan has proven that she is an effective leader and focuses on the best interests of our students and the Helena community.

As an educator, Siobhan communicated well and worked with colleagues and parents to develop an educational foundation in which all students could be successful and were supported holistically. It is necessary to have people on our school board who have this experience, communicate well, and have the knowledge to support diverse belief systems.

In addition, Ms. Hatthorn has spent time serving our community as a school board member during one of our most difficult seasons. Listening to the needs of the community members as well as ensuring she is aware of all sides of the issues enables her to make the best decisions for our kids who are our future.

On May 3, please vote for Siobhan Hatthorn in the school board election. She will serve our children and community well.

Theresa Vedovatti,

Educator, Helena School District 1

