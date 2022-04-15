 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Siobhan Hathhorn is exceptionally qualified

  • 0

We support Siobhan Hathhorn for a second term on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. We've known her for more than 20 years and she has always had our community and our children's future at the top of her priorities. Her experience as a principal in Cascade, educator in Helena for 15 years and Helena School District parent makes her exceptionally qualified for this role.

She has professionally and with consideration of the public's input helped to guide our schools through the pandemic during her first three-year term on the board. Siobhan Hathhorn continues to be an excellent selection to represent all of us in this vital position.

Neal Blossom and Kathie Roos,

Helena

letter to the editor icon
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rosendale votes anti-American

Rosendale votes anti-American

Congressman Matt Rosendale was one of 63 Republican House members that voted against a resolution in support of NATO. This is just one of many…

No more COVID money

No more COVID money

Just how greedy are the states? We are told many states are flush with money because they did not use all their COVID-19 funds sent to them fr…

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

Kay Satre is smart and open-minded

If you have read the Letters to the Editor in this newspaper, you know that many Helenans support Kay Satre for a trustee’s position on School…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News