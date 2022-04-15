Siobhan Hathhorn is exceptionally qualified

We support Siobhan Hathhorn for a second term on the Helena Public Schools Board of Trustees. We've known her for more than 20 years and she has always had our community and our children's future at the top of her priorities. Her experience as a principal in Cascade, educator in Helena for 15 years and Helena School District parent makes her exceptionally qualified for this role.
She has professionally and with consideration of the public's input helped to guide our schools through the pandemic during her first three-year term on the board. Siobhan Hathhorn continues to be an excellent selection to represent all of us in this vital position.
Neal Blossom and Kathie Roos,
Helena