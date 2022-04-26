Siobhan Hathhorn is a champion for public education

Helena residents are fortunate to have Siobhan Hathhorn running for a trustee position on the Helena School Board. We are writing to share our enthusiastic support for Siobhan. We have known Siobhan for 14 years. We had the opportunity to teach with her while she was a classroom teacher at Broadwater Elementary and have been able to stay connected with her throughout the years. Siobhan has always been a champion for public education. She is willing to have tough conversations and to truly listen to what people are saying. She is able to make informed decisions based on facts and what is best for students and their families. Siobhan’s dedication was evident these past few years as the school board faced many difficult decisions. While listening to her speak she was always able to put kids at the front of her decision making. Siobhan is a strong voice who will continue to support children’s education in the Helena School District.