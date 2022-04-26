 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Siobhan Hathhorn is a champion for public education

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

Helena residents are fortunate to have Siobhan Hathhorn running for a trustee position on the Helena School Board. We are writing to share our enthusiastic support for Siobhan. We have known Siobhan for 14 years. We had the opportunity to teach with her while she was a classroom teacher at Broadwater Elementary and have been able to stay connected with her throughout the years. Siobhan has always been a champion for public education. She is willing to have tough conversations and to truly listen to what people are saying. She is able to make informed decisions based on facts and what is best for students and their families. Siobhan’s dedication was evident these past few years as the school board faced many difficult decisions. While listening to her speak she was always able to put kids at the front of her decision making. Siobhan is a strong voice who will continue to support children’s education in the Helena School District.

We are lucky to have such an outstanding educator running for re-election to the school board. We hope that you will join us in voting Siobhan for Helena School Board trustee.

People are also reading…

Talor LeBrun, Riann Sexton, Jennifer Schaefer, Robin Wood,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Be vigilant when driving

Be vigilant when driving

Young people generally follow rules. For instance, they use crosswalks when crossing a street. Adults of all stripes, however, seem reluctant …

Rosendale has shamed Montana

Rosendale has shamed Montana

To quote Montana’s U.S. congressman, Republican Matt Rosendale, it’s time to call “an ace an ace.” Rosendale and two other Republicans voted a…

Reform the insurance industry

Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance comp…

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a ci…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News