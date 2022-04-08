Siobhan Hathhorn cares about well-being of students, families and staff

Dear Helena Community,

A colleague of mine, Siobhan Hathhorn, is running for reelection for the Helena School Board. I first met Siobhan at Broadwater Elementary School in Helena my first year of teaching in 2006. I worked with her for many years until the time she took a job as principal in Cascade. Siobhan is a colleague, and also one of the greatest mentors of my career.

Siobhan’s inviting smile and caring demeanor lets you know that she has the well-being of all students, families, and school staff at the forefront. She knows the dynamic relationship between student, parents, teachers, and community has to be a healthy one if well-being and success is to be achieved. She is data driven, knows best practices, is a team player, solution oriented, and able to thoughtfully make decisions.

Siobhan’s experience as a parent, teacher, principal, and community member give her unique perspectives to see our schools from a variety of angles. Having her as part of the school board will ensure that our taxpayer dollars are well spent, that academic success continues to be a priority, and that our student’s social and emotional well being has a fair spot at the table.

Rhiannon Annie Tague,

Helena

