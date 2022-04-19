Siobhan Hathhorn and Kay Satre are the right choice for Helena students

Outstanding school board trustees share many characteristics. They are intelligent, thoughtful leaders who can wade through complex policy and budget issues; independent thinkers with an open mind and a caring heart; individuals who unequivocally support public education, the only educational model legally required to serve all students. Siobhan Hathhorn and Kay Satre possess all of these qualities and more.

As a former public school teacher and administrator, Siobhan Hathhorn has a unique understanding of how public schools function. As a former engineer, she has the smarts and curiosity to ask the right questions and seek innovative answers. Over the past three years, Siobhan has proven herself to be as an exceptional trustee who puts the needs of students first.

After graduating from our Helena Public Schools, Kay Satre earned a master's and Ph.D. in English. She used her advanced degrees to share her love of learning as a professor at Carroll College for over three decades. Kay is beloved by students and colleagues alike for her fine mind and her singular ability to listen and learn from those around her.

Please join me in voting for Siobhan Hathhorn and Kay Satre. The right choice for Helena students.

Sarah Sullivan,

Helena

