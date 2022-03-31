Signatures needed for Gary Buchanan

The person who can and will win the Eastern Congressional District in November will not appear on the June 7 ballot. Gary Buchanan is running as an independent. He will appear on the general election ballot after a successful signature gathering effort.

Gary will represent Montana with a respected and moderate voice. He has served six Montana governors, three Republicans and three Democrats, in capacities including creating and directing the Department of Commerce to serving on the Montana Board of Investments.

Gary is a longtime financial advisor in Billings and speaks to Montana’s business community. Having led the successful 1998 initiative banning cyanide heap leach gold processing, Gary speaks to environmentalists. He understands Montanans’ need to access public lands. He’s passionate about the critical role agriculture plays in this new district.

Analyzing the 2020 election results in the 40 counties (including Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson) that comprise the Eastern Congressional District, shows Democrats begin with a 60,000-vote deficit. That, combined with the money and name recognition of the Republican incumbent, makes it extremely unlikely a Democrat can win, particularly in an off-year election widely viewed as even more favorable to Republicans.

The second piece of the puzzle is independent voters. We comprise perhaps 10-15% of the voters in the new district.

The final piece of the puzzle is moderate Republicans. The incumbent only represents the fringes of the party. Unbelievably, the incumbent was one of only three representatives (out of 435 members) who voted against aid to Ukraine. That, among other votes, has activated Republicans who view themselves as part of the more moderate old GOP.

If you see a signature gatherer and want to project a moderate voice for Montana, please lend your signature or contact Buchanan for Montana, P.O. Box 2174, Billings MT 59103, phone 406-696-5026, email kelly@buchananformontana.com, and we’ll deliver a petition to you.

Dave Ashley, Helena

Dave Lewis, Helena

Dave Wanzanried, Billings

Editor's note: This op-ed has been updated to correct Gary Buchanan's name.

