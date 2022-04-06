 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sign petition to get Gary Buchanan on November ballot

  • 0
Letter to editor icon 3

Most Montanans like to think of ourselves as independent thinkers. We have a unique opportunity in the newly formed eastern congressional district to put an independent candidate -- Gary Buchanan -- on the ballot.

Gary Buchanan has filed for this new seat but needs 9,000 signatures on his petition to secure a spot on the November ballot. Gary is holding a gathering to share some exciting news about his campaign at noon, this Friday, April 8, on the Flag Plaza in front of the Capitol.

Please join us to hear Gary and sign his petition. We can do this!

We hope to see you there, but if you can’t make this event, please email us at info@buchananformontana.com and we'll get you his petition to sign. Thank you.

Steve P. Nelsen, 

Helena

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What did sportsmen expect?

What did sportsmen expect?

Greg Gianforte has just put out an “advisory” committee to lay out what should be in the next statewide elk management plan. It’s stacked with…

Yearning for rational leadership

Yearning for rational leadership

For the last several years we've puzzled over several logic busting social policy ideas espoused and even codified by Montana's hard right win…

Kudos to our wonderful library

Kudos to our wonderful library

The Lewis and Clark Library has just opened their meeting room to the public once again. When we were unable to meet in person due to the pand…

Public needs to be better informed

Public needs to be better informed

I just received the notice for Wednesday night's City County Planning Board meeting to take up amendments to the Helena Valley Zoning Regulati…

Don't let bullies win

Don't let bullies win

Katanji Brown Jackson, a magnificent lady, showed what racist Republican bullies really are. The bullying tactic isn’t a just Republican trait…

Dutton deserves recognition

Dutton deserves recognition

Congratulations to Sheriff Dutton. Winning the Fight Crime Invest in Kids award is quite an honor and well deserved. To be recognized by 5,000…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News