Sign for Gary Buchanan

The rumor is that our current representative to the U.S. House, Matt Rosendale, is afraid to get into debates for the office that he holds. If Matt is afraid to debate Republicans or Democrats, there is an independent, Gary Buchanan, who would be eager to have a real debate that matches wits. It is crucial that Montana voters see real debates. Montanans deserve to hear the candidates and decide who really embraces Montana’s values, interests and concerns.

The trouble with being an independent is that Gary will need to get 8,722 signatures just to get on the ballot while the politicians just pay a fee. Those signatures have to be turned to the County Election Offices by the 31st of May to get Gary on the ballot next November!

Here is my recommendation. Go to Gary Buchanan Independent For U.S. House of Representatives (buchananformontana.com) and learn how to sign the petition. Or, you may call 406-461-3765 or 406-422-8408 and they will arrange to come get a signature from you to help get Gary on the ballot. Once he gets the signatures, we Montanans can press for a true open debate.

Richard Seitz,

Helena

