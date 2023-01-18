Side rails lacking

The "side rails" of our democratic republic merit a major ungrade. Candidates lie to voters, but suffer no consequences when their party is in control.

Our Supreme Court has lost trust because its judgment appears tied to the party its majority owes its allegiance.

The U.S. House of Representatives, being elected every two years, seems more focused on reelection than on legislating.

One wonders, if some members have read the job description. With all the dueling investigations going on, we ought to be electing future "Inspector Clouseaus."

As for protecting "classified" documents, surely storing them in mansions or garages ought to be a "no-no."

I don't know what the answer is; who to trust to find it; or if the "powers-that-be" would have the courage or integrity to implement it.

Regrettably, my confidence level is not high.

John Ilgenfritz,

Helena